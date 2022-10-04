Opioid Grants

The awards are intended to address the opioid overdose crisis by providing resources to states, territories, and Tribes for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) as well as other efforts.

Oregon will receive $22,972,499 in federal financial help in combating the opioid crisis.

The grant funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the opioid crisis, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

