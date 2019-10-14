OREGON — On Thursday, more than 600,000 people throughout Oregon will “Drop, Cover and Hold On,” while participating in the great Oregon ShakeOut.
The event happens at 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 17 and is considered the world’s largest earthquake drill. To register and be counted in the massive earthquake drill, folks can go to shakeout.org.
Oregon is no stranger to earthquakes. On the coast, the Cascadia earthquake is a constant concern that folks are always preparing for.
There is evidence a massive subduction zone earthquake will happen off the coast from Northern California to British Columbia with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011.
Historically, emergency preparedness agencies have advised that Oregonians have 72 hours worth of supplies prepared for the Cascadia earthquake. However, in the past few years that has been changed two weeks supplies.
Occurrence intervals for the Cascadia subduction zone on the Oregon coast is around 250 years on average. The last Cascadia event was in 1700. Oregon’s coast is close to 70 years past the average Cascadia event interval.
In the event of a Cascadia subduction event, shaking will last for between five and 10 minutes, depending on the size of the quake. After that, local emergency preparedness groups say there will be about 15 minutes before the subsequent tsunami hits.
Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are an opportunity to practice how to be safer during earthquakes by knowing how to "Drop, Cover and Hold On." ShakeOut organizers say that to react quickly people must practice often. There may only be a few seconds for people to protect themselves in an earthquake before strong shaking knocks them down or drops something on them.
For information on what to do while an earthquake is happening, visit https://www.oregon.gov/OEM/hazardsprep/Pages/Earthquakes.aspx or watch an educational video at https://tinyurl.com/y8zkes8f.