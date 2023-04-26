grant

Individuals identified as the owner of unclaimed funds currently held by Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program will be notified via letter from Treasurer Read a month prior to payment if they are part of the “Checks Without Claims” initiative.

Treasurer Tobias Read announced Treasury’s plan to return approximately $10 million in unclaimed funds as part of the “Checks Without Claims” initiative. The 2023 effort will be the largest mass disbursement of funds by Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program to date.

“We’re excited to return millions of dollars in unclaimed funds to their rightful owners,” Treasurer Read said. “In-addition to collecting and safeguarding Oregonians’ unclaimed property, Treasury is committed to raising awareness across Oregon and offering easy, accessible ways for individuals to find and claim money owed to them.”

