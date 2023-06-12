Red Fox

The rare Sierra Nevada red fox has a stronger likelihood of survival after researchers at Oregon State helped prepare a computer modeling formula that will help conservation efforts.

 Contributed photo

Conservation efforts for the rare Sierra Nevada red fox can be strengthened through new computer modeling based on a 12-year data gathering partnership led by scientists at Oregon State University’s Institute for Natural Resources, says a researcher who helped direct the project.

The endangered fox lives at high elevation in California’s Sierra Nevada and Oregon’s Cascade Range. Its numbers have been falling for two centuries largely because of human activity including trapping and poisoning, and a warming climate may be making the problem worse, OSU wildlife ecologist Sean Matthews said.  

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments