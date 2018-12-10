DOUGLAS COUNTY — A semi rolled last Wednesday around mile post 26 on Oregon Highway 38.
According to Dan Latham with the Oregon Department of Transportation, reports from last week showed that the accident occurred around 4:50 a.m.
“About an hour and fifteen minutes later at 6:05 a.m., a report said ODOT folks were on scene and identified a semi on its side in the eastbound lane,” Latham said, adding that the next report wasn’t for another six hours at 12:03 p.m. which said the crash had been cleared but that the Chevron sign was down at the same location.
“Those were the pages I received,” he said.
Latham checked ODOT cameras in the area and described a sweeping curve where the accident happened, but that it was otherwise a fairly straight and flat area.
“It is the west end of a passing lane where the passing vehicles would merge into a single lane, but at 4:50 in the morning I don’t know if there was passing activity going on,” he observed.
The World has reached out to Oregon State Police, which responded to this accident, and will update this story when more information is released.