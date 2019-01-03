DOUGLAS COUNTY — Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife officers are seeking public assistance in locating and apprehending those responsible for shooting and leaving an adult bald eagle on Nov. 16 in Douglas County.
The investigation has revealed that the eagle was shot in the neck with a small caliber rifle from Lower Cow Creek Road, approximately 2 miles south of Doe Creek Road. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red or maroon compact four door truck likely a Nissan Frontier or similar model.
Those with information are asked to contact Sr. Trooper Stone at 541-817-4472 or OSP dispatch at 541-440-3333. Those with information can remain anonymous and a cash TIP or preference point reward will be offered for information leading to a citation or arrest in the case.