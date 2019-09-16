COOS BAY — Oregon State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning on U.S. Highway 101 near Milepost 241 that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to OSP Lt. Cord Wood, the department received a call of a collision near Millington Frontage Road around 10:12 a.m. As they arrived on scene, Wood said they found two vehicles and three occupants involved with the crash on the southbound lanes of the highway.
One of the occupants was pronounced dead and the other two involved were transported via ambulance to Bay Area Hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released as authorities are working to notify the next of kin.
Currently, OSP’s reconstruction team is investigating the accident and will be consulting with those hospitalized to determine what happened. All lanes of U.S. Highway 101 south of Coos Bay are now open.
OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner and the Millington Fire Department.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.