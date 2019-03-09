DOUGLAS COUNTY — A Canyonville husband and wife reportedly missing found early Saturday morning at the scene of a fatal car crash on Highway 38 near milepost 31.
According to a press release by Oregon State Police, Frank Braudt, 76, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital; however, his wife, Marcia Braudt, 75, who was critically injured, did not survive.
Despite numerous lifesaving efforts, Marcia was pronounced deceased. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had traveled over an embankment.
The Elkton Fire Department and the North Douglas Ambulance as well as the Sheriff’s Office extricated the couple from the vehicle, which was initially out of the view of passing motorists, and provided medical aid.
On Friday, the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office received a report at approximately 7:00 p.m. that the couple, who was travelling back to Canyonville, had left the Reedsport area around noon, but had not yet returned.
“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began actively searching for the couple to include the use of the Douglas County Search and Rescue,” the press release said.
Oregon State Police is currently investigating the cause of the crash.