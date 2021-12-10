On Tuesday, November 30, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical assistance call on Interstate 5 near milepost 153. Officers learned a male had been struck by a bullet while driving on Highway 38, west of Drain.
The male victim, Larry Eugene Mell, 72, of Cottage Grove, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, then transported by air ambulance to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 1, investigators learned Mell, did not survive his injury. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated to assist in the investigation. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is comprised of members from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, the Oregon State Police, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseburg Police Department.
The area between Putnam Valley Road and Roaring Camp Lane on Highway 38 is where investigators believe the victims red, 2003 Ram 2500 4-door pickup with a black ladder rack was struck by gunfire. Detectives don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community at this time and are looking for any additional witnesses or information that can help with the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who was recreating in the area on Tuesday, November 30, or has specific information that might be helpful to call the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677). Please reference OSP Case #SP21-335049.
