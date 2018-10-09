SALEM — On Oct. 16, the Oregon State Land Board will hold a meeting at the state capitol where stakeholder perspectives will be reported regarding the Elliott State Forest.
The meeting is part of an ongoing campaign to keep the forest publicly owned.
More than 45 interviews with tribes and stakeholders representing key interests associated with the Elliott State Forest were conducted to generate the report, which discusses what would happen if the forest would decouple from the Common School Fund. The Oregon Consensus report summarizes what was heard and includes discussion of key themes, issues, and considerations for successful decoupling.
The stakeholder interviews and resulting report are part of the overall effort toward decoupling. The Land Board in 2017 voted to keep the forest in public ownership and directed the Oregon Department of State Lands to identify options for decoupling.
Oregon Consensus, a program of the National Policy Consensus Center at Portland State University, was approached by DSL as an objective party to independently interview stakeholders and provide a summary of its findings.
At the meeting, DSL will ask the board to consider approving new rules for easements on state-owned lands and the sale of 0.4 acres in Coos County. Additional items include updates on the DSL trust property program and a Request for Information on forest management services.