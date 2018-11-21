PORTLAND — The Oregon State Board of Nursing took final disciplinary action against the following nurses or nursing assistants during its Nov. 14 board meeting. Copies of public disciplinary documents for any of the below actions are available at www.oregon.gov/OSBN/pdfs/OSBN_discipline11-14-18.pdf or by contacting the OSBN office at 971-673-0658.
Benton County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Christopher J. Gillespie’s nursing assistant certificate (201408406CNA) for using intoxicants to the extent injurious to himself or others. He resides in Alsea, Ore.
Clackamas County
- The Board imposed a $2,500 civil penalty against Kathrine C. Larsen for practicing nursing without a license. She resides in Damascus, Ore.
Clatsop County
- The Board reprimanded the nursing assistant certificate of Dee A. Karl (200511846CNA), of Astoria, Ore., for failing to respect a client’s dignity and rights, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable CNA duties.
Coos County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Melissa A. Dixon’s nursing assistant certificate (201391083CNA) for impairment. She resides in Coos Bay, Ore.
Deschutes County
- The Board reprimanded the practical nurse license of Dustin J. Harris (201130039LPN), of Bend, Ore., for demonstrated incidents of dishonesty and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Kerry L. Patterson (201042207RN) on probation for 24 months for practicing while impaired, and using intoxicants to the extent or in a manner injurious to herself or others. She resides in Bend, Ore.
- The Board placed the practical nurse license of Megan A. Ross (201707008LPN) on probation for 24 months for the unauthorized removal of supplies from the workplace, and using intoxicants to the extent or in a manner injurious to herself or others. She resides in Bend, Ore.
Douglas County
- The Board revoked the registered nurse license of Heather A. Agee (200541538RN), of Myrtle Creek, Ore., for using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others, and failing to answer questions truthfully.
- The Board suspended the registered nurse license and adult nurse practitioner certificate of Victoria D. Deeks (079011396RN/ 079011396N3) for one year, to be followed by 36 months of probation, for using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Glide, Ore.
Jackson County
- The Board placed the nursing assistant certificate of Carmen M. Engelhardt (201810339CNA) on probation for 24 months for using intoxicants to the extent or in a manner injurious to herself or others. She resides in Central Point, Ore.
Lane County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Molly C. Dahlen (201242555RN) on probation for 24 months for failing to document client care information, falsifying data, obtaining unauthorized medications, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Eugene, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Betty L. Dahnke (089006165RN), of Springfield, Ore., for failing to maintain professional boundaries, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
- The Board placed the nursing assistant certificate of Warren E. Duncan (201810340CNA) on probation for 12 months for misrepresentation during the certification process, using intoxicants to the extent injurious to himself or others, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable CNA performance. He resides in Springfield, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Lucille D. Judish (085075395RN) on probation for 24 months for falsifying data, failing to clinically supervise person to whom an assignment has been made, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Springfield, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Michael S. Russo’s nursing assistant and medication aide certificates (201508321CNA/ 201607855CMA) for obtaining unauthorized drugs, and failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation. He resides in Eugene, Ore.
- The Board suspended the registered nurse license of Dorinda L. Schaper (095003006RN) for 30 days, followed by 24 months of probation, for documenting the provision of services that were not provided, the unauthorized removal of medications from the workplace, and using intoxicants to the extent or in a manner injurious to herself or others. She resides in Eugene, Ore.
- The Board reprimanded the registered nurse license of Christopher J. Stamulis (201703758RN), of Eugene, Ore., for failing to maintain professional boundaries, and violating a person’s rights of privacy and confidentiality.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Breanna M. Swars’s nursing assistant certificate (200912475CNA) for demonstrated incidents of dishonesty, failing to maintain professional boundaries, the unauthorized attempted removal of drugs from any setting, and using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Florence, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Erica Trent’s nursing assistant certificate (201806869CNA) for violating the terms and conditions of a Board Order. She resides in Eugene, Ore.
Marion County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Danielle T. Jones (201243365RN) on probation for 12 months for failing to dispense medications, failing to document, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Keizer, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Sara M. McDermott’s practical nurse license (201603883LPN) for a physical condition that prevents her from safely practicing nursing. She resides in Keizer, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Cynthia V. Sewell (200941908RN) on probation for 24 months for practicing while impaired, and failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the Health Professionals’ Services Program. She resides in Salem, Ore.
Multnomah County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Heather T. Brown (200842210RN) on probation for 24 months for practicing nursing while impaired, and using intoxicants to the extent or in a manner injurious to herself or others. She resides in Portland, Ore.
- The Board imposed a $5,000 civil penalty against Kristen K. Buckner for practicing nursing without a license. She resides in Gresham, Ore.
- The Board denied the CNA application of Destony M. Hammond, of Portland, Ore., for failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation.
- The Board revoked the nursing assistant and medication aide certificates of Kevina L. Kemp (000044666CNA/ 201020107CMA), of Portland, Ore., for willful misrepresentation during the certification process, and abusing a person.
- The Board imposed a $5,000 civil penalty against Tiffany S. King for practicing nursing without a license. She resides in Portland, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Brenda C. Price (099007611RN) on probation for 12 months for obtaining unauthorized medications, entering inaccurate documentation into a health record, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Portland, Ore.
- The Board suspended the registered nurse license of Serena L. Watson (200940087RN) for a minimum of 14 days for failing to cooperate with the Board during the course of an investigation. She resides in Portland, Ore.
Polk County
- The Board reprimanded the practical nurse license of Nicole L. Lillie (200930353LPN), of Dallas, Ore., for failing to take action to preserve client safety, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
- The Board suspended the nursing assistant certificate of Nicole K. Rempel (200112300CNA) for a minimum of 14 days for failing to cooperate with the Board during the course of an investigation. She resides in Independence, Ore.
Umatilla County
- The Board placed the medication aide certificate of Natasha A. Fletcher (201503042CMA) on probation for 12 months for failing to administer medications as ordered by a LIP, falsifying medication administration records, and documenting the provision of services that were not provided. She resides in Pendleton, Ore.
Union County
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Mallory H. Wright’s registered nurse license (201042567RN) for failing to document nursing interventions in a timely and accurate manner, and failing to dispense medications in a lawful manner. She resides in Union, Ore.
Washington County
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Debora N. Bowden (093006290RN) on probation for 12 months for obtaining unauthorized medications. She resides in Cornelius, Ore.
- The Board placed the registered nurse license of Mary J. Carlsen (094006957RN) on probation for 24 months for failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice, and failing to document nursing interventions accurately and in a timely manner. She resides in Forest Grove, Ore.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Withdrawal of Patricia S. Hanna’s RN application for using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Tigard, Ore.
Yamhill County
- The Board reprimanded the practical nurse license of Shawn C. Clark (200930226LPN), of Sheridan, Ore., for incomplete recordkeeping, performing acts beyond his authorized scope, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
- The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Theresa M. Saunders’s registered nurse license (200441115RN) for violating the terms and conditions of a Board Order. She resides in McMinnville, Ore.
Out of State
- Alaska—The Board reprimanded the practical nurse license of Rowena R. Jones (201130001LPN), of Anchorage, Alaska, for performing acts beyond her authorized scope, failing to take action to preserve client safety, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice.
- Arizona— The Board denied the RN application of Kristin Olson, of Phoenix, Ariz., for misrepresentation during the licensure process, and failing to cooperate with the Board during an investigation.
- Minnesota—The Board accepted the Voluntary Withdrawal of Marian K. Smith’s RN application for misrepresentation during the licensure process and failing to answer questions truthfully. She resides in Stillwater, Minn.
- Washington— The Board placed the registered nurse license of Natalie N. Brizuela (201407784RN) on probation for 12 months for inaccurate recordkeeping, entering late information into the record, and failing to conform to the essential standards of acceptable nursing practice. She resides in Camas, Wash.
- Washington— The Board accepted the Voluntary Surrender of Kristy M. McCarter’s practical nurse license (201130509LPN) for the unauthorized removal of drugs from the workplace, and using intoxicants to the extent injurious to herself or others. She resides in Vancouver, Wash.
The status of any nurse or nursing assistant licensed in Oregon is available on the OSBN website at www.oregon.gov/OSBN; click on “License Verification.” Copies of public disciplinary documents for any of the below actions are available on the Board’s website at www.oregon.gov/OSBN/pdfs/OSBN_discipline11-14-18.pdf or by contacting the OSBN office at 971-673-0658.
Ensuring Public Safety for More Than a Century: The Oregon State Board of Nursing was established in 1911 to regulate nursing practice and education in protection of the public’s health, safety, and well being. It oversees the licensure, certification, education, and compliance of Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, nursing assistants, and advanced practice nurses in the State of Oregon.