homelessness
Metro Creative Connection

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago.

In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments