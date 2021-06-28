Jerry Phillips has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oregon Society of American Foresters in recognition for his lifetime contribution to the Society of American Foresters and the forestry profession. The award was presented during the 2021 OSAF virtual Annual Meeting on May 13.
“Jerry has had a long and storied career, contributing significantly to his long-time employer the Oregon Department of Forestry, OSAF and his community. His Caulked Boots and Cheese Sandwiches book does an excellent job of cataloguing the past and bring back vivid memories for those of us that worked on the Elliott State Forest,” said OSAF Awards Committee co-chair Tim Keith. “Jerry has nurtured generations of foresters that spent time on the Elliott – helping launch their respective careers – this forester amongst those.”
After graduating from Oregon State College in 1950, Jerry joined the Oregon Department of Forestry on the Elliott State Forest in 1955; this was the first state forest dedicated to educational purposes. He spent his entire career with the agency on this beloved land and in recognition for his 33 years of service, the agency dedicated a grove of trees in the Elliott State Forest in his honor in 2019. The 50-acre Jerry Phillips Reserve is being maintained and managed for all to enjoy and is not included in any planned production. Jerry documented the history of the Elliott State Forest in his book Caulked Boots and Cheese Sandwiches, which is available at www.orww.org/Elliott_Forest/History/Phillips/.
Throughout his career, Jerry supported a number of outreach and educational efforts in the Coos region, and in retirement, he continues to mentor high school students and forestry students at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Jerry is involved in numerous community civic organizations including the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund, which started a forestry scholarship in 2016 dedicated in his honor for North Bend High School graduates wanting to pursue a degree in forestry.
Jerry is an active OSAF member and served in many leadership roles in the Coos Chapter. He was recognized by OSAF as the Forester of the Year in 1984 and became a Fellow in 2000. Jerry is regarded by his peers as a true professional and always credits others for his success and thoroughly enjoys watching young foresters grow in the profession.
OSAF and its 15 local chapters represent all segments the forestry profession within the state. The society includes public and private practitioners, researchers, administrators, educators, and forestry students. Its mission is to advance the science, education, technology, and practice of forestry; to enhance the competency of its members; to establish professional excellence; and to use the knowledge, skills, and conservation ethics of the profession to ensure the continued health and use of forest ecosystems and the present and future availability of forest resources to benefit society.
