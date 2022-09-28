Oregon Shores is launching its first ever coastwide bioblitz—The CoastWatch Fall Challenge. This challenge is an Oregon coast community science effort to motivate the public to learn about the coast's animals, plants, and algae through October 2. From the Winchuck River in Curry County on the Oregon-California Border to Fort Stevens State Park at the mouth of the Columbia River in Clatsop County, the shoreline is waiting for you to find its wild occupants.
This project encourages volunteers and the public to make and share observations on rocky shores, sandy beaches, dunes, and near-shore estuaries all along the Oregon coast while learning how to use iNaturalist. This event was inspired by Snapshot Cal Coast, where for two weeks every year starting in June, the California Academy of Sciences mobilizes and organizes partners along the California coast to make and share observations of as many species as possible to build an annual snapshot of biodiversity along the California coast.
