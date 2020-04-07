WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden joined 30 other senators Monday in submitting a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to urge the administration to provide urgent relief to America’s farmers during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Americans always depend on our nation’s farmers to grow the food, fuel, and fiber that we all need, but that reliance becomes much more pronounced in times of crisis,” the senators wrote. “To provide additional support for those whose operations are being affected by the coronavirus, we urge you to consider making emergency measures such as deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance, and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions effective for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.”
Agricultural businesses are critical to both the country’s food supply chain and the vitality of countless rural areas across Oregon and America.
“We will continue working to provide for additional support for farmers and rural communities to address the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” the senators continued. “In the meantime, we urge you to consider actions that will provide flexibility and temporary relief for borrowers and ensure adequate and equitable access to credit.”
Specific steps recommended by the senators include deadline extensions, loan payment deferrals, payment forbearance, and a full suspension of all current and pending foreclosure actions effective for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.
Merkley serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee overseeing U.S. Department of Agriculture.
