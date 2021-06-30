The Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3265, the Sanctuary Promise Act, yesterday. The Sanctuary Promise Act will support immigrant and refugee communities by prioritizing human rights, dignity and safety.
House Bill 3265 ensures public bodies and Oregon law enforcement agencies cannot deny services, benefits and other opportunities due to immigration status or federal immigration action or inquire about one’s immigration status, unless a criminal investigation is ongoing. The bill clarifies guidelines around Oregon’s interaction with federal documentation requirements in order to improve access to public entities and social services.
“I have been proud of Oregon’s strong sanctuary laws on paper and we must continually make certain actions on the ground are aligned with those laws, which reflect Oregonians’ values,” said Senator Chris Gorsek (D-Troutdale) who carried House Bill 3265. “Oregonians value fairness and recognize an individual’s humanity is above documentation status. It’s on our us to change our systems and prove that every one of us deserves equal treatment under the law and can access critical resources and support services, improving our ability to thrive in this great state.”
House Bill 3265 prohibits local law enforcement and other public entities from gathering and sharing immigration information with federal immigration authorities or otherwise assisting immigration law enforcement. The bill also ensures that immigration detention centers cannot operate in Oregon and prohibits federal immigration authorities from carrying out warrantless arrests in Oregon’s courthouses and their vicinities. House Bill 3265 also provides an option to hold accountable individuals and entities that violate this policy.
“Many come to this nation and this state seeking refuge,” said Senator Kayse Jama (D-East Portland), who sponsored House Bill 3265. “They are trying to survive. They are trying to be free from violence, disaster and poverty. Ensuring they can interact with necessary support services will alleviate their struggles, it will remove fear and it will improve hope and trust that they live in a state that cares for their success, wellbeing and humanity.”
House Bill 3265 builds on past work to strengthen Oregon’s sanctuary law and protect all who reside in this state. The bill passed on a vote of 16-13 and now goes to the Governor for her signature.
