On Thursday, Senate Democrats approved Senate Joint Resolution 12, known as the HOPE Amendment. SJR 12 proposes that “health care as a human right” be added to the Oregon Constitution. The resolution represents the legacy of the late Representative Mitch Greenlick, who was also honored on the Senate Floor with the passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 3.
“Every Oregonian deserves access to cost-effective and clinically appropriate health care. Oregon’s Constitution should reflect that truth,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Representative Greenlick fought for this because it’s the right thing to do and because it’s what all people deserve. I’m happy and I’m relieved that SJR 12 passed today.”
Oregon Senate Democrats have demonstrated a commitment to ensuring effective, equitable and person-centered health care and social services and SJR 12 is a critical example of that commitment.
Senator Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-Portland) carried SJR 12 on the Senate Floor and co-carried SCR 3.
“As a family physician, I know the importance of adequate access to appropriate health care. Representative Greenlick fought for this because he knew that, too,” she said. “Today, we took a critical step to bring his dream to fruition, and I couldn’t be more honored to carry this resolution. Oregonians know the significance of this concept and I’m grateful we will get to put the HOPE Amendment – a basic human right – in front of our voters.”
SJR 12 passed off the floor with 17 aye votes and now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
