The Oregon Senate approved House Bill 2526 recently, which makes the second Monday of October Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Oregon.
“It is important that we honor and respect native people in Oregon including our tribes. By passing House Bill 2526, we can memorialize the contributions and culture of these communities and honor the lives of the individuals who are native to this land. Records of native Oregonians’ culture and history were altered, misrepresented and harmed significantly by colonialism. This is a step forward to combat the impacts of those wrongs.”
According to data from the University of Oregon, nearly 140,000 Oregonians are indigenous people from Central America and Mexico, Oregon is also home to nine Confederated Tribes.
Celebrating Columbus Day has often brought reminders of pain and suffering experienced by native people, by re-naming this state holiday, Oregonians will be encouraged to learn, grow and celebrate our state’s native communities.
“Long before we called this land ‘Oregon’ it was home to many,” said Senator Wagner. “By instead honoring our indigenous communities we can recognize and learn from the harm native people experienced at the hands of settlers and also honor and promote the cultures that have been paramount in shaping this place we are lucky to call home.”
Senate Bill 2526 passed the house on a 50-5 vote. Today, it passed the Senate with 22 “Aye” votes, with seven senators voting against the measure. It now goes to the Governor for final approval.
