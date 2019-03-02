COOS BAY — The Oregon School Boards Association hosted a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Coos Bay Public Library to discuss funding for Oregon K-12 schools.
As part of its campaign, “Oregonians for Student Success,” OSBA talked about the current challenges Oregon schools are facing when it comes to having sufficient, stabilized funding.
The advocacy group began Saturday’s town hall meeting by first showing a short film, “A Time to Listen,” which documented the bipartisan Joint Committee on Student Success’ statewide tour of Oregon schools last year.
The committee held multiple listening sessions between state legislators and teachers, school board members, students, administrators and local advocates to gain a better understanding and insight of ways to improve educational funding.
For the state’s 2019-2021 biennium budget, Gov. Kate Brown proposed allocating $11.8 billion toward education with an additional $2 million being used to help improve the overall system.
Committee co-chair Sen. Arnie Roblan, D-Coos Bay, who was in attendance Saturday, talked about his time on the tour and some of the committee’s key findings and takeaways.
Among which included addressing the mental and physical health needs of students. Roblan, a former math teacher and principal at Marshfield High School, said school safety was one of the most brought up issues throughout the tour.
From mental health to physical health, Roblan said he learned students today appear to have more anxiety than he’s ever noticed before.
“The heightened awareness that the world is not the safest place for them is on their minds and that really bothers me,” he said.
With that in mind, one of the recommendations the committee proposed was to increase access to behavioral and physical health services in schools. A focus on hiring additional school counselors, nurses or psychologists as well as forming community partnerships with public health agencies would help support the needs of students and increase their chances to be successful in school.
Oregon State Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay and former Coos Bay School Board member also spoke at Saturday’s town hall adding the importance of prioritizing the needs of the state and that educational funding should be placed on the top.
A few community members, Bay Area school board members and teachers participated in the meeting’s question-and-answer portion. Some of the questions centered on how the state legislature plans to address overcrowded classrooms, attracting quality educators and giving more notice to district members and their budgets.
At the end of the meeting, attendees were encouraged to give their input and vote on a number of areas they think funds should get allocated to, some of which included hiring more teachers, initiatives to raise graduation rates, reducing class size and expanding career and technical education.
Although Roblan acknowledged a lot of schools are experiencing similar challenges and issues he also recognized each school is different and with that comes their own set of needs.
“I’m reminded that individual local context is really important,” said Roblan. “The needs between the Coquille, Coos Bay and North Bend school districts are amazedly different.”