Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek waves to the crowd as she is sworn in the governor of Oregon last week.

 Contributed photo

With the pageantry and pleasantries of Monday January 9th now over, Oregon’s new governor and legislative leaders face six months of partisan politics to hammer out a new state budget and up or down votes on progressive policy plans.

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed three executive orders she outlined during her inauguration speech the day before. Two are largely symbolic — declaring a homeless emergency and ordering state agencies to make the issue a top priority. The third would fast-track new housing to take pressure off the lack of homes for sale and the high price of rental units.



