BANDON — Oregon 42S will remain closed five miles east of Bandon after a 50-foot section of the roadway collapsed Wednesday night.
Oregon Department of Transpiration advises motorists traveling between Bandon and Coquille to use U.S. Highway 101 and Oregon 42. The closure will likely continue into next week.
The washout occurred at milepost 5.4 near a culvert that was blocked, resulting in water pooling on the uphill side of the road. Heavy rains have washed a large amount of debris through creeks and culverts in recent weeks.
For more information, contact Dan Latham with ODOT at 541-957-3601 or Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.