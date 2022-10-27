Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

In Oregon, nonfarm payroll employment shed 600 jobs in September. Although a small decline, this was the first drop in jobs following 12 consecutive months of gains.

Losses in September were largest in other services (-1,500 jobs), government (-1,100 jobs), and financial activities (-700).

