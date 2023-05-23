South Jetty

This photo by Dwight Scarbrough shows the south jetty of the Coquille River and its adjacent beach during a king tide.

 Contributed Photo

The latest report provided by Travel Oregon’s third-party research firm, Dean Runyan & Associates, shows that Coos County has not only seen Visitor Spending in the area return to pre-pandemic levels, but exceed those levels.

For the calendar year 2022, this latest data shows for Coos County, the travel industry generated $295.9 million in visitor spending in our communities, which supported more than 3,600 jobs for Coos County residents. This Visitor Spending generated $2.1 million in local taxes and $10.4 million in state taxes.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments