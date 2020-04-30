Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday bringing the state total to 2,510. The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 102nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive April 7 and died on April 26 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive April 25 and died on April 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments