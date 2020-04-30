PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 104, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 2,579. The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Douglas (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (13), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (9).
On Thursday, COVID-19 claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 103, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Thursday bringing the state total to 2,510. The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).
Oregon’s 102nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive April 7 and died on April 26 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive April 25 and died on April 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 104th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died April 29 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
