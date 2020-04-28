PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 91 to 92, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 2,354. The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 92nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Washington County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Testing numbers rise
OHA received and reported a large number of tests completed on April 20, with a specimen collection date of April 18. Epidemiologists are working to determine whether there is a true increase in cases, a technical anomaly in reporting dates to be adjusted based on further reporting, or any geographic or other pattern. OHA will continue to monitor case data for a potential explanation.
