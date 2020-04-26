PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state death toll to 91, the Oregon Health Authority reported as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 2,311. The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (3), Coos (4), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1) Linn (3), Marion (4), Multnomah (29), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).
On Saturday, COVID-19 claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 87, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,253. The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (27), Polk (4), Umatilla (3), Washington (8).
Oregon’s 87th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Lane County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 88th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Wasco County, who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 24 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 89th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 12 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 90th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 18 and died on April 25 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 91st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
