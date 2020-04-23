PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 83, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 2,127. The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).
All four cases in Coos County, including three reported this week, have been inmates at the Shutter Creek Correctional Institute near Hauser. There have been 458 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 in Coos County, with no deaths related to the coronavirus.
In Curry County, there have been four reported cases of COVID-19, and 124 individuals have tested negative, with no deaths.
In Douglas County, there have been 24 positive cases of COVID-19, and 774 individuals tested negative, with no deaths.
Positive cases have been reported in all but five of Oregon's 36 counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Those counties, all in Central and Eastern Oregon with mostly remote populations, are Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties. Their combined population is under 34,000.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 79th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 80th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 81st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 82nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 21 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 83rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 21 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
