PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 48, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Friday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Friday bringing the state total to 1,371. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (15), and Washington (9).
A previously reported Yamhill County case was reclassified based on a revised laboratory result, reducing the cumulative statewide case count by 1. To provide more case and county-level data, Oregon Health Authority updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 45th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 24 and died April 4 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 46th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died April 5 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 47th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 2 and died April 9 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 48th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 3 and died April 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported six lives claimed by COVID-19, and 83 new cases as of 8 a.m.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Jackson (4), Klamath (1), Lane (2), Linn (3), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (16), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Washington (16), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 39th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 3 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 40th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 4 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 41st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 6 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 42nd COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 5 and died on April 8 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 43rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 31 and died on April 5 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 44th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Benton County, who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
