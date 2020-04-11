PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 48 to 51, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Saturday bringing the state total to 1447. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (10), and Yamhill (2). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 49th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 31, 2020, and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 50th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 51st COVID-19 case is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County, who tested positive on March 27, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
