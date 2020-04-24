PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 86, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 2,177. The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Lane (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (2), Washington (8).
During routine data reconciliation, a case originally reported as a Douglas County case was later determined not to be a case. It was subtracted from Thursday's state total, and the total number of cases in Douglas County went down by one to reflect this change.
On Thursday, COVID-19 claimed five more lives in Oregon, bringing the state's death toll to 83. The OHA also reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,127. The new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Clackamas (8), Coos (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Klamath (3), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (9), Multnomah (16), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18).
All four cases in Coos County, including three reported this week, have been inmates at the Shutter Creek Correctional Institute near Hauser. There have been 464 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 in Coos County, with no deaths related to the coronavirus.
In Curry County, there have been four reported cases of COVID-19, and 126 individuals have tested negative, with no deaths.
In Douglas County, there have been 23 positive cases of COVID-19, and 787 individuals tested negative, with no deaths.
Positive cases have been reported in all but five of Oregon's 36 counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Those counties, all in Central and Eastern Oregon with mostly remote populations, are Baker, Gilliam, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties. Their combined population is under 34,000.
The combined Oregon deaths from Thursday and Friday include:
Oregon’s 79th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 22 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 80th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 81st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 82nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9 and died on April 21 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 83rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 21 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 84th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died April 20 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 85th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 12 and died April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 86th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died April 22 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
To provide more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Updated modeling report shows flattened curve
OHA also released a modeling report update Friday that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing has helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16.”
“Our modeling continues to show that our collective efforts are working,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state epidemiologist. “And despite the very real hardships these sacrifices have cost Oregonians, we have to keep it up even as we move toward easing restrictions. We need to build on our success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
OHA has worked with the Institute for Disease Modeling on the weekly reports, which use Oregon outbreak data with IDM research and modeling techniques to present policy makers with projections for the trajectory of the disease. The models are updated weekly.
