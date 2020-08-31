Coronavirus

Oregon had another 822 new cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths, reported between Friday and Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority.

But on Monday, only 126 new cases were reported, the state’s lowest single-day total since June 29, when there were 146.

The state’s death toll was 458 though Sunday’s report, while the number of confirmed and presumptive cases was 26,554.

Coos County was up to 115 total cases, with nine reported through the weekend (three Sunday, two Saturday and four Friday).

Douglas County, meanwhile, is up to three deaths after a 70-year-old woman from the county died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Douglas County has had 177 cases.

Curry County has had 20 cases, and no deaths.

Of the deaths reported over the weekend, most were between 60 and 97 years old and had underlying medical conditions. But one of Friday’s reported deaths was a 29-year-old man from Multnomah County with no underlying conditions.

The deaths came from Douglas, Marian, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Clackamas, Umatilla, Polk and Malheur counties.

Cases were reported in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties, all but Clatsop, Crook, Curry, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Tillamook, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler, which is the only Oregon county that has not had a confirmed or presumptive case (see chart). 

In addition to the low case count Monday, there was just one new death, a 93-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions.

Labor Day Reminder

With Labor Day weekend coming up, OHA reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.

Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths

Negative tests

Baker

70

2

1,359

Benton

213

6

10,458

Clackamas

1,939

56

50,712

Clatsop

95

0

4,772

Columbia

130

1

5,817

Coos

115

0

5,373

Crook

54

1

2,259

Curry

20

0

1,294

Deschutes

690

11

24,019

Douglas

177

3

10,210

Gilliam

4

0

244

Grant

8

0

703

Harney

12

0

689

Hood River

233

0

4,413

Jackson

805

2

23,912

Jefferson

457

7

4,178

Josephine

154

2

8,858

Klamath

235

2

8,816

Lake

30

0

694

Lane

702

6

52,725

Lincoln

465

13

7,665

Linn

385

12

13,592

Malheur

1,170

19

4,139

Marion

3,794

80

39,608

Morrow

437

3

1,496

Multnomah

5,975

118

117,742

Polk

419

14

7,170

Sherman

17

0

303

Tillamook

38

0

2,609

Umatilla

2,674

37

11,600

Union

419

2

2,937

Wallowa

22

1

828

Wasco

206

3

4,293

Washington

3,760

43

76,792

Wheeler

0

0

152

Yamhill

630

14

14,360

Total

26,554

458

526,791

This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

