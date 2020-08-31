Oregon had another 822 new cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths, reported between Friday and Sunday by the Oregon Health Authority.
But on Monday, only 126 new cases were reported, the state’s lowest single-day total since June 29, when there were 146.
The state’s death toll was 458 though Sunday’s report, while the number of confirmed and presumptive cases was 26,554.
Coos County was up to 115 total cases, with nine reported through the weekend (three Sunday, two Saturday and four Friday).
Douglas County, meanwhile, is up to three deaths after a 70-year-old woman from the county died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Douglas County has had 177 cases.
Curry County has had 20 cases, and no deaths.
Of the deaths reported over the weekend, most were between 60 and 97 years old and had underlying medical conditions. But one of Friday’s reported deaths was a 29-year-old man from Multnomah County with no underlying conditions.
The deaths came from Douglas, Marian, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Clackamas, Umatilla, Polk and Malheur counties.
Cases were reported in 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties, all but Clatsop, Crook, Curry, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Tillamook, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler, which is the only Oregon county that has not had a confirmed or presumptive case (see chart).
In addition to the low case count Monday, there was just one new death, a 93-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions.
Labor Day Reminder
With Labor Day weekend coming up, OHA reminds Oregonians that the safest way to celebrate is to avoid groups and gatherings, to stay home as much as possible, and to follow face covering guidance if outside the home.
Past holiday weekends have led to outbreaks in Oregon among people celebrating in unsafe ways and led to an uptick in cases. With cases falling, it’s more important than ever for Oregonians to modify or cancel holiday weekend gatherings and celebrate in safe ways so our state can continue to make progress against COVID-19.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths
Negative tests
Baker
70
2
1,359
Benton
213
6
10,458
Clackamas
1,939
56
50,712
Clatsop
95
0
4,772
Columbia
130
1
5,817
Coos
115
0
5,373
Crook
54
1
2,259
Curry
20
0
1,294
Deschutes
690
11
24,019
Douglas
177
3
10,210
Gilliam
4
0
244
Grant
8
0
703
Harney
12
0
689
Hood River
233
0
4,413
Jackson
805
2
23,912
Jefferson
457
7
4,178
Josephine
154
2
8,858
Klamath
235
2
8,816
Lake
30
0
694
Lane
702
6
52,725
Lincoln
465
13
7,665
Linn
385
12
13,592
Malheur
1,170
19
4,139
Marion
3,794
80
39,608
Morrow
437
3
1,496
Multnomah
5,975
118
117,742
Polk
419
14
7,170
Sherman
17
0
303
Tillamook
38
0
2,609
Umatilla
2,674
37
11,600
Union
419
2
2,937
Wallowa
22
1
828
Wasco
206
3
4,293
Washington
3,760
43
76,792
Wheeler
0
0
152
Yamhill
630
14
14,360
Total
26,554
458
526,791
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
