PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 51 to 52, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday bringing the state total to 1527. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (13), Multnomah (31), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (18).
On Saturday, OHA reported three more lives lost to COVID-19, raising the state's death toll from 48 to 51 as of 8 a.m. Saturday.
OHA also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 1447 for that day. The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (26), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (10), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 49th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 31, 2020, and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 50th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 9, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 51st COVID-19 case is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County, who tested positive on March 27, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020 at Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 52nd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 25 and died on March 25. She had underlying conditions.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In