PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 87, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 2,253. The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (27), Polk (4), Umatilla (3), Washington (8).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 87th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Lane County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. He had underlying medical conditions.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
