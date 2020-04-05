Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 26 to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), Yamhill (3). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 2, 2020, and died on April 2, 2020, in her residence. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.

There have been 20,624 people tested for the coronavirus, with 19,556 testing negative and 1,068 testing positive, according to OHA. 

Age distribution of cases:

0-19: 23

20-29: 108

30-39: 159

40-49: 197

50-59: 198

60-69: 197

70-79: 110

80 and over: 74

Not available: 2

Sex distribution:

Females: 529

Males: 462

Not available: 8

Hospitalized:

Yes: 239

No: 632

Not provided: 128

