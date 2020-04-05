PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 26 to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (3), Klamath (1), Lane (3), Linn (2), Marion (10), Multnomah (24), Polk (2), Sherman (1), Umatilla (2), Washington (12), Yamhill (3). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 27th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 2, 2020, and died on April 2, 2020, in her residence. It is unknown at this time if she had underlying medical conditions.
There have been 20,624 people tested for the coronavirus, with 19,556 testing negative and 1,068 testing positive, according to OHA.
Age distribution of cases:
0-19: 23
20-29: 108
30-39: 159
40-49: 197
50-59: 198
60-69: 197
70-79: 110
80 and over: 74
Not available: 2
Sex distribution:
Females: 529
Males: 462
Not available: 8
Hospitalized:
Yes: 239
No: 632
Not provided: 128
