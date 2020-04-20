Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 75, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Monday.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 1,956. The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Klamath (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (13), Multnomah (6), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (9), and Yamhill (1).

A case previously reported in Jackson County was transferred out of state during routine data reconciliation, reducing the cumulative statewide cases by one.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 75th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 18 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

