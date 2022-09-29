On Wednesday, Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas County), chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, invited the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force to hear recommendations on strengthening the state’s semiconductor industry.
“Oregon has long been an established leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and I look forward to supporting efforts that ensure we remain one,” said Rep. Bynum. “This means creating career pathways and investing in private and public incentives to help build out our workforce, create good paying jobs, and support innovation.”
During the 2023 legislative session lawmakers will bring forward legislation to support the state’s semiconductor industry by looking at the findings from the Task Force and input from other local and state stakeholders.
This year the Biden-Harris administration passed the CHIPS & Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act to revitalize domestic manufacturing, create jobs, strengthen supply chains and accelerate future industries. The legislation will provide billions in funding for semiconductor research and manufacturing in the U.S., some of which are expected to go to Oregon.
A recording of today's hearing will be available on the Oregon Legislature's website.
