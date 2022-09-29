Semiconductor Expansion

On Wednesday, Representative Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas County), chair of the House Committee on Economic Development and Small Business, invited the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force to hear recommendations on strengthening the state’s semiconductor industry.

“Oregon has long been an established leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and I look forward to supporting efforts that ensure we remain one,” said Rep. Bynum. “This means creating career pathways and investing in private and public incentives to help build out our workforce, create good paying jobs, and support innovation.”

