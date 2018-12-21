Folks along the coast will be keeping their eyes out for gray whales the week of Dec. 27-31, as the Oregon Parks and recreation Department will be celebrating its annual Whale Watching Week.
Volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program will be stationed at 24 sites along the Oregon coast during the event. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, they'll offer whale watching tips and facts about the animals.
Nearly 20,000 gray whales swim along the Oregon coast from mid-December through mid-January as they travel south to the warm lagoons of Baja Mexico. Roughly 30 whales pass by per hour.
There are three major spots on our local section of the coast that will host volunteers to educate folks about the migrating whales. The Umpqua Lighthouse State Park near Winchester Bay, Shore Acers State Park along Cape Arago, and Face Rock viewpoint in Band will all be staffed with whale watchers who are part of the Whale Watching Spoken Here group.
The staff at the viewpoints will provide information about gray whales, and hopefully get to point out a few passing by.
The next Whale watching week won’t be till the end of March, when the gray whales migrate back to the waters of Alaska for the spring and summer months.
Luke Parsons, an OPRD ranger with the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay, says one of the goals of the event is to create awareness and compassion for whales and other marine life.
"Whales are a special part of the Oregon coast," said Parsons. “We’re very proud to work with our volunteers to help visitors connect with the whales and our oceans.”