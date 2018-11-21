COOS BAY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allocated an additional $34.5 million to its 2019 fiscal year budget to fund critical maintenance and safety projects at ports along the Oregon coast.
House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking member Peter DeFazio (D-OR) made the announcement Wednesday, which would add funding to dredge numerous harbors, bays and river channels up and down the coast.
“Oregon’s ports are the lifeblood of coastal economies and rely on federal funding to maintain navigation channels and to ensure the safety of those channels for commercial fishing and recreation,” said DeFazio in a press release. “This additional funding will help ensure Oregon’s ports stay open for business and help support coastal communities.”
According to the press release, the Corps will now be able to dredge River Mile 12-15 of the Coos Bay River, which hasn’t been maintained since 2010, to restore its direct ocean access to port customers.
In October, DeFazio with the support of Senator Wyden and Merkley organized a letter seeking additional funding for Oregon ports to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.
The letter was also signed by Oregon Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader and Suzanne Bonamici, according to the press release.
An additional $954,000 will go toward dredging the Winchester Bay boat basin entrance of the Umpqua River to allow for improved access for the U.S. Coast Guard’s search and rescue team in Reedsport.
The following list includes ports in Oregon’s fourth congressional district set to receive additional funds.
- Chetco River: $45,000
- Coos Bay: $9,727,000
- Coquille River (Bandon): $411,000
- Rogue River (Gold Beach): $963,000
- Siuslaw River: $1,098,000
- Umpqua River (Reedsport/Salmon Harbor): $954,000