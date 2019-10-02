COOS BAY — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comments on the changes to Oregon Administrative Rule language that governs grant funding for bicycle and pedestrian recreation and transportation projects in the department.
New legislation signed into law during the 2019 legislative session directs OPRD to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation to allocate up to $4 million per biennium for bicycle and pedestrian projects that serve both recreation and transportation needs.
The proposed rule changes would amend and adopt language that provides additional guidance on the application process and selection criteria for local government grants and prioritization of department spending on signature, scenic or recreational trail projects until the statute sunsets on Jan. 2, 2025.
OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Comments can be made online, in writing, via email or in-person at an upcoming public meeting:
- Online: oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking
- In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301
- Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov