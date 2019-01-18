COOS BAY — With the partial government shutdown reaching nearly 30 days, the longest in U.S. history, local organizations and businesses have been lending their support to assist federal furloughed employees.
Among those companies includes Oregon Pacific Bank which announced Monday it will be offering its own financial assistance to federal employees impacted by the shutdown.
According to a press release by Oregon Pacific Bank, it has created a special loan program that would grant federal employees the ability to apply for a restricted line of credit that will distribute monthly advances equal to their net take home pay.
“It’s just part of our mission as a small community bank that really wants to do anything it can to put the needs of the community and our clients first,” said Oregon Pacific Bank President and CEO Ron Green.
The program will loan up to 100 percent of the applicant’s monthly pay lost during the government shutdown for a maximum of $10,000 at a zero percent interest rate for six months.
No monthly payments will be due until the loan reaches its maturity date or 30 days upon receipt of retro-active income repayment, said Oregon Pacific Bank Coos Bay Branch Manager Deena Gisholt.
“It’s a short application that takes about 10 minutes,” Gisholt said. “We will need a copy of their most recent pay stub, their federal employment badge and a letter saying they’re on furlough.”
Once information is collected and application has begun, Gisholt added they will move forward with outlining their new loan agreement and terms as well as begin its process in opening an account with them if they don’t already have one.
In addition to the loan program, Oregon Pacific Bank is also offering a six month payment deferral on its existing loans for its furloughed clients. Local business owners also affected by the shutdown with business accounts at Oregon Pacific Bank are also being encouraged to seek its assistance, according to the press release.
“If we have a business client who is experiencing a slow-down in business either directly or indirectly related to this shutdown then we can work with them,” Green said. “We do not want to have a situation where businesses are laying off employees or running the risk of closing.”
With close proximity to two U.S. Coast Guard stations, the USCG Station Siuslaw River and USCG Sector North Bend, Green said it was clear him and the bank’s executive board that it needed to get involved and provide assistance.
“It’s our responsibility as a member of the community to work together and help our communities seek economic and financial success,” Green said.