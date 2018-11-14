COOS BAY – The Oregon National Guard’s 102nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team held an interactive training exercise Wednesday afternoon in the Empire district. This exercise showcased its ability to assist in a wide range of high stakes, hazardous situations.
The 22-member team, which consists of Army and Air Guard personnel, partnered with the Oregon Department of Corrections in conducting the mock scenario, which involved a simulated drone crash in a mock prison field off 200 North Ross St. in Coos Bay.
According to Captain Ryan Le Bard, the Civil Support Team specializes in aiding local, state and federal agencies in identifying and assessing possible weapons of mass destruction including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRN) type threats.
“We touched upon operating procedures and the importance of communication,” Le Bard said. “The best takeaway for us and everyone involved would be gaining awareness for how each other works in the event we partner together in the future.”
In the simulated scenario, members from both groups were told after the drone crash landed that it released an unknown white powdery substance.
Following ODOC protocol, its special investigation unit was first on site to assess the situation and do drug tests on the mysterious material. Among its lists of services, the unit assists with drug and contraband interdiction, surveillance, fugitive apprehension and criminal investigations in all of its 14 institutions.
With no traces of drugs found, the unit called in the Civil Support Team to examine the material and continue on with its investigation.
Nickie Basinger, ODOC’s communication coordinator, said the collaborative hands-on training demonstration with the Civil Support Team was a first for its department. A majority of employees from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend participated in Wednesday's exercise.
The simulated field was designed to reflect the grounds at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
“We figured this would be a great learning experience for us to watch the military go through their steps in responding to a chemical,” Basinger said. “It’s a great training exercise and eventually we would love to do a real life scenario in an actual institution so that the front line staff and administration could have the same experience.”
The demonstration included equipment usually found on site during a CST assisted call. The setup included multiple trucks carrying various communication radios, satellites as well as a medical truck and a decontamination center.
“Usually after we arrive on scene we would locate the incident commander and set up wherever he/she pointed us to,” Le Bard said. “If they didn’t have tent or command trailer to operate out of we would provide that for them.”
The training exercise lasted about 10 hours, with members from both groups running their drills, procedures and overall assessment of the proposed chemical threat.
Le Bard said CST will conduct more training exercises throughout the year around the state. The team primarily works with providing support to a wide range of civilian authorities including law enforcement agencies, hazardous material teams and first responders.
At a moment’s notice, the team will travel to the affected agencies and areas to begin their consultations. According to the National Guard’s website, members throughout the 55 nationwide CST units receive more than 600 hours of hazardous material training and are standby 24/7 all year.
“The main objective for us is to create and build on these relationships with different organizations and agencies,” Le Bard said. “We want to keep them strong and prepared."