COOS BAY — As local authorities and health officials continue to search for locations to convert into temporary surge hospitals, the Coos Health and Wellness homeless taskforce is hopeful that it’s found a site to quarantine and shelter homeless individuals with COVID-19.
A contingency plan should a local outbreak of the novel coronavirus spread among the homeless population in Coos County, the taskforce has identified the Oregon National Guard Armory in Coos Bay as a potential quarantine site.
Megan Ridel, of Coos Health and Wellness, said at a virtual press briefing Friday, April 17, that the site seems to be a good fit considering the large amount of space that it provides and that its officials may be able to access additional supplies and resources from the Oregon National Guard.
The site also features a fence that surrounds the entire facility which will protect the individuals inside being quarantined, according to Ridel.
An order requesting permission from the state to use the facility was approved last week at a board meeting by the Coos County Commissioners.
While the taskforce waits to hear back from the state in regards to the use of the facility, Ridel said its members will continue to work out the many logistics associated with opening a temporary quarantine site.
The taskforce is looking into providing more than just basic medical care at the site such as food services, sanitation services, showers and security as well as additional medical services and behavioral health services.
“All of those things we are doing at the taskforce level to make sure those things are in place for when the quarantine station is set up,” said Ridel.
The Oregon National Guard Armory is one of many local sites being considered for quarantine purposes as well as temporary surge sites for a sudden influx of patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In