2021 Oregon Legislature
On February 2, the Oregon House Committee on Rules held a public hearing on House Joint Resolution 5, which proposes an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to protect the right of the people to fish, hunt, harvest and gather. If passed by the legislature, the proposed amendment would be referred to voters to consider on the 2024 November ballot.

The resolution was introduced by Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus Co-Chair Senator David Brock Smith (District 1- Port Orford), and if passed by the legislature and voters, would make Oregon the 24th state to have a Right to Hunt & Fish constitutional amendment.



