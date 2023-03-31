Margaret Barber

Margaret Barber, director of external affairs and business development for the Port of Coos Bay, said the port is moving ahead with plans to bring a shipping container project to the port.

 Photo by Bree Laughlin/The World

Oregon Representative Val Hoyle reported she is pushing hard in Congress to garner support and funding for the Port of Coos Bay shipping container project.

Meanwhile, Port of Coos Bay representatives report they are doing everything they can to move forward with the project.

Val Hoyle visits with students at Marshfield High School

U.S. Representative Val Hoyle visited with students at Marshfield High School during a stop in Coos Bay. Hoyle also visited the port of Coos Bay, and is a strong proponent of bringing a shipping facility to the port.
