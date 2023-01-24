Cigarette filters

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 49.1 million U.S. adults, or nearly 1 in 5, used any tobacco product in 2018. Cigarettes were the most common at 13.7%.

Late last week, the Oregon legislature introduced HB 3090 which would end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products, including cigars, hookah, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

The bill introduction comes on the heels of a new report by the American Cancer Society noting over 26,000 Oregonians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and an estimated 8,400 will lose their lives to the disease. Smoking causes 30% of all cancer deaths in this country.



