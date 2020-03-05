SOUTH COAST — Oregon Labor and Industries is reminding Oregon workers they get protected time off and that the law requires it.
“Employers must give you sick time,” says Val Hoyle, Oregon Labor Commissioner, in a press release from Oregon Labor and Industries. “Your employer must pay you your regular wage when you take sick time if they have more than 10 employees (6 or more in Portland). Otherwise, sick time is unpaid but still protected.”
The release reminded that as the coronavirus spreads, “It’s important to be on top of it and know your rights at work. The Oregon Health Authority is prepared and monitoring the situation. Oregonians get at least (one) hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours they work. You can start taking paid sick time after you’ve worked for your employer for at least (three) months.”
According to the Henry J. Kaiser Foundation, the release read, Oregon is one of just 10 states that have paid sick leave laws.
“You can use sick time for many reasons, including if you or a family member is sick, injured, experiencing mental illness, or need to visit the doctor,” said Hoyle in the release.
The release encouraged workers to ask employers how much sick time is available if they don’t already know and stated employers are required to provide that information at least once every three months.
“Whether you’re an employer and need help determining what the law requires or you’re an employee with questions about your rights, we are here for you. You can call us at 971-673-0761,” said Hoyle. “And wash your hands!”
