COOS BAY — In a press release sent out by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, there was a simple reminder: stay off the train tracks.
The release came days after peaceful protestors gathered near the boardwalk and spilled onto the train tracks on Sunday. During the Black Lives Matter protest, protestors laid on the ground for almost nine minutes in memory of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer while in this position. During that demonstration, some of the protestors were on the train tracks.
“It’s not just (in response to the protest). We’ve seen people walking along the tracks all the time. So yeah, that certainly — we want people to be aware, it’s not really a place you can walk because it is dangerous,” said Margaret Barber, Director of External Affairs at Oregon International Port of Coos Bay.
“There have just been increasing incidents over the last couple moths where we’ve seen people on the tracks. We’re really concerned about safety and we understand that the trains don’t move very quickly but they take a long time to slow down. We’re just wanting the public to have additional awareness.”
Trains sporadically use these train tracks connecting industries between Coos County, Douglas County and Lane County.
“We are experiencing an increase in the number of cases where individuals are coming on to the rail line in areas that are not authorized for crossing,” read part of the press release.
“You might be riding an ATV and the rail tracks look like a convenient place to cross. You may be exercising your right to assemble, and the tracks present an open space to gather. Please be aware that by their very nature, rail lines are a dangerous place if you are not abiding by all safety rules and practices.”
The press release noted that around the country there were over 1,100 injuries associated with individuals on train tracks and that it is criminal offense to trespass on railroad property.
“Just trying to make sure people stay safe and are aware of what the regulations are around walking on tracks,” said Barber.
