As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.

“Leader Breese-Iverson and I worked together collaboratively in 2022 and I look forward to continuing this work together on behalf of Oregonians in 2023,” Speaker Rayfield said. “Our time together today allowed for unique insight into the diverse economy and opportunities in Prineville, Crook County and across Central Oregon. My thanks to her and her family for showing incredible hospitality during my time in her community.”

