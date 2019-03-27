COOS COUNTY — The Oregon House of Representatives voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve a concurrent resolution that would change the name of Silver Creek Heritage Grove in the Elliott State Forest to the Jerry Phillips Reserve.
The resolution, which is sponsored by Rep. Caddy McKeown and Sen. Arnie Roblan, was set forth to honor Phillips, a graduate of Oregon State University, who served as the Coos Bay District Manager of the Elliot State Forest for 19 years.
“It is such an honor to be a part of memorializing the work and legacy of the great Jerry Phillips, by establishing the Jerry Phillips Reserve,” said McKeown in a press release.
Phillips, who graduated in 1950 from Oregon State University, was in attendance last week as the House voted in favor of the name change. In addition to his work with the Elliott State Forest, he was also recognized for continuing his commitment well into this retirement and being a steward of the forest.
The Silver Creek Heritage Grove, which is approximately 50 acres, is an old-growth portion of the forest that features trees over 200 years old with a wide variety of plants and wildlife.
Phillips is widely known around the country for his memoir “Caulked Boots and Cheese Sandwiches,” which recounted the history of the Elliott State Forest and his experience working there as a forester.